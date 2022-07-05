Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 5

The Wimbledon gentleman’s quarterfinals will be held Tuesday, July 5 at the All-England Lawn & Tennis Club in London.

Top-seed Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title when he faces No. 10 Jannik Sinner. In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seed Cameron Norrie will have his entire country behind him again unseeded grass-court specialist David Goffin.

Coverage of the gentleman’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds by DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#1 Novak Djokovic (-900) vs. #10 Jannik Sinner (+550), 8:30 a.m.

#9 Cameron Norrie (-225) vs. David Goffin (+180), 9:30 a.m.