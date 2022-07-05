Wimbledon live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 5

Wimbledon will present the ladies quarterfinals Tuesday, July 5 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club in London.

No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur will look to take one step closer to her first Grand Slam title when she takes on unseeded Marie Bouzkova. In the early quarterfinal it will be Jule Niemeier against Tatjana Maria.

Ladies coverage will air all day on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

Jule Niemeier (-175) vs. Tatjana Maria (+140), 8 a.m.

#3 Ons Jabeur (-380) vs. Marie Bouzkova (+290), 10:30 a.m.