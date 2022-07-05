Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament has entered the quarterfinals and pre-tour favorite Novak Djokovic is back in action on Tuesday. The No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament is looking to claim his fourth straight Wimbledon title and will face No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic is a heavy favorite, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -900. Sinner is a +550 underdog when the two meet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The match will air on ESPN and is their second career match. Djokovic won in straight sets on clay in 2021 when he beat Sinner 6-4, 6-2 at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo.

Djokovic has lost two sets through the first four rounds of this year’s Wimbledon tournament. He beat Soonwoo Kwon in four sets in the first round, Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets in the second round, No. 25 seed Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the third round, and Tim van Rijthoven in four sets in the Round of 16.

Sinner has gone four sets in three of his four matches thus far — with only the third round coming in straight sets. He beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round, Mikael Ymer in the second round, No. 20 seed John Isner in the third round, and No. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz in a fourth round upset.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: #1 Djokovic vs. #10 Sinner

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Novak Djokovic: -900

Jannik Sinner: +550

Tourney odds

Novak Djokovic: -250

Jannik Sinner: +2000

