David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The top two men’s seeds have advanced and after that it’s fairly wide open as the quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday, July 5. No. 9 Cameron Norrie will meet unseeded David Goffin on Tuesday, with the match starting at 9:15 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner advances to face the winner of the match between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 10 Jannik Sinner.

This quarterfinals appearance is the best Grand Slam performance of Norrie’s career. He had previously never advanced past the third round. He reached this point with wins over Pablo Andujar, Jaume Munar, Steve Johnson, and No. 30 Tommy Paul. Norrie is a -240 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Goffin is in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the second time in his career, last doing so in 2019. It matches his best finish in any Grand Slam. Goffin advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Radu Albot, No. 31 Sebastian Baez, Ugo Humbert, and No. 23 Frances Tiafoe. He is a +195 underdog.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: David Goffin vs. No. 9 Cameron Norrie

Match time: 9:15 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

David Goffin: +195

Cameron Norrie: -240

Tourney odds

David Goffin: +8000

Cameron Norrie: +2000

