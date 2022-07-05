 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The highest remaining women’s seed faces an unseeded upstart in the quarterfinals. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hits a forehand against Elise Mertens of Belgium during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The women’s draw at Wimbledon this year has seen seeded players eliminated left and right. The quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday, July 5, and the highest remaining seed is No. 3 Ons Jabeur. She will face Marie Bouzkova at 10:30 a.m. at Centre Court. The match will air on ESPN.

This is the first time the two women will meet in a match. Jabeur is a -380 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook in her second straight quarterfinals appearance. This is her eighth appearance in the tournament and the draw has her in a good position for a career-best finish. She has faced only one seeded player to date, beating No. 24 Elise Mertens in straight sets in the fourth round.

Bouzoka is a +290 underdog, which makes her the biggest underdog in the women’s quarterfinals. She has beaten two seeded players to reach this point. She beat No. 7 Danielle Collins in the first round in a three-set upset and beat No. 28 Alison Riske-Amritraj in straights sets in the third round. She beat unseeded Caroline Garcia in the fourth round to advance to this match.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: #3 Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova

Match time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Ons Jabeur: -380
Marie Bouzkova: +290

Tourney odds

Ons Jabeur: +175
Marie Bouzkova: +1600

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation