Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The women’s singles draw at Wimbledon has seen most of the seeded players knocked out, and that means we get unseeded matchups with some upstarts. The women’s quarterfinals get going Tuesday morning and the first match will see two unseeded players facing off when Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier meet on Court 1. This is the first time the two will face off.

The match starts 30 minutes before the men’s quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Skinner. The men’s match will air on ESPN while the Maria vs. Niemeier will air on ESPN2. A live stream will be available on WatchESPN.

Maria upset three seeded players en route to the quarterfinals. After beating unseeded Astra Sharma in the first round, she beat No. 26 Sorana Cirstea in the second round, No. 5 Maria Sakkari in the third round, and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Niemeier has only had to face one seeded player en route to the quarterfinals, beating No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She beat Xiyu Wang in the first round, Lesia Tsurenko in the third round, and Heather Watson in the Round of 16.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier

Match time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds Info on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Tatjana Maria: +140

Jule Niemeier: -175

Tourney odds

Tatjana Maria: +2500

Jule Niemeier: +1400

