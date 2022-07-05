Pick on the Moneyline of Rangers-Orioles for Tuesday

The Baltimore Orioles will look run their win streak to three games on Tuesday when they play host to a Texas Rangers bunch that will land a once promising prospect another chance.

Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles (-110, 9.5)

Spencer Howard gets his fourth start of the season, but his first since April as he got demoted to the minor leagues after posting a 12.15 ERA across 6.2 innings and has went four innings or fewer in each of his last 18 starts overall.

The Orioles are unlikely to get a lot of length either with Austin Voth, who’s making his fourth start since being acquired after previously pitching for the Washington Nationals.

Voth had a 10.13 ERA in 19 appearances for the Nationals and has turned it around in Baltimore with two earned runs allowed in 8.2 innings in his three starts thus far.

The Orioles back up Voth with a bullpen that ranks fourth in the league in ERA at 3.23 while the Rangers bullpen is sixth with a 3.30 ERA.

With the lack of success Howard has had at the big league level, the Orioles will get their win streak to three on Tuesday.

The Play: Orioles -110

