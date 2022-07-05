Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the women’s singles bracket

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close at the All England Club and Tuesday and Wednesday bring the quarterfinals for the women’s singles draw. The women have two matches each day, airing on ESPN and ESPN2 with a live stream at WatchESPN.

On Tuesday, unseeded Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier face off in the opener starting at 8 a.m. ET. Niemeier is a -175 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s followed by No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur facing unseeded Marie Bouzkova. Jabeur is the highest remaining seed in the women’s draw and is -380 to win Tuesday’s match.

The Wednesday quarterfinals open with No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina facing Ajla Tomljanovic. Rybakina is a -190 favorite to win. That’s followed by No. 16 Simona Halep facing the last remaining American women, No. 20 Amanda Anisimova. Halep is a -225 favorite to win the match and is the current Wimbledon favorite at +175.

The quarterfinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final four women reach the semifinal round of Wimbledon.

Women’s Draw

Quarterfinals results

Tatjana Maria (4-6, 6-2, 7-5) defeats Jule Niemeier

#3 Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova

#17 Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

#16 Simona Halep vs. #20 Amanda Anisimova

Semifinal matchups

Tatjana Maria vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD