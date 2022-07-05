Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the men’s singles bracket

The Wimbledon tournament is rapidly coming to a close as the men’s singles quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be two quarterfinal matches each day, for both the men’s and women’s draw, airing on ESPN and ESPN2.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals action starts off with No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic facing No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner, whose odds to win it all heading into the quarterfinals were at -250 and +2000, respectively. After their match, David Goffin will take on No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie, who is favored at -235 to win the match and advance to the semifinals.

Fans of Wimbledon will have to make a big decision on what to watch to open up Wednesday’s action, as Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are both set to play their respective matches at the same time. They’re both coming in hot, with the second and third-best odds to win the men’s singles draw, respectively. Nadal’s odds to win his match are at -270, while Kyrgios is at -450 to advance to the next round at Wimbledon.

With quarterfinals underway, we’ll be tracking results for each match as the final four men reach the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Men’s Singles Draw

Quarterfinals results

#1 Novak Djokovic vs. #10 Jannik Sinner

David Goffin vs. #9 Cameron Norrie

Taylor Fritz vs. #2 Rafael Nadal

Christian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios

Semifinal matchups

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD