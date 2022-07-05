10 Jannik Sinner goes down with ankle injury in fourth set vs. Novak Djokovic, continues play

Italy’s Jannik Sinner went down with an ankle injury in Tuesday’s men’s singles quarterfinals match against No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic but has continued play. He sustained the fall diving for a ball, but it appears that the injury was more of a scare than anything. Djokovic immediately went to his competitor to check on him as he went down — a classy move.

The three-time reigning champion of the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw has made the 2022 quarterfinals one to remember. After losing the first two match sets 4-7 and 2-6, Djokovic rallied to send things into the fourth set with a 6-3 comeback. There’s still plenty of time left in the match for either one of these stars to advance. If Sinner were to defeat Djokovic, it’d mark his first career trip to the semifinals at Wimbledon.