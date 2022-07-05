 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

#10 Jannik Sinner goes down with ankle injury in fourth set vs. Novak Djokovic, continues play

Sinner had a two set lead over Djokovic to start the match.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Italy’s Jannik Sinner went down with an ankle injury in Tuesday’s men’s singles quarterfinals match against No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic but has continued play. He sustained the fall diving for a ball, but it appears that the injury was more of a scare than anything. Djokovic immediately went to his competitor to check on him as he went down — a classy move.

The three-time reigning champion of the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw has made the 2022 quarterfinals one to remember. After losing the first two match sets 4-7 and 2-6, Djokovic rallied to send things into the fourth set with a 6-3 comeback. There’s still plenty of time left in the match for either one of these stars to advance. If Sinner were to defeat Djokovic, it’d mark his first career trip to the semifinals at Wimbledon.

More From DraftKings Nation