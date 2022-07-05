Report: Nets operating as if Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving will be on team next year

The Brooklyn Nets have a situation on their hands with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanting out of the team but according to Shams Charania, the franchise is operating under the impression both players will start the season in Brooklyn. Here’s what he had to say on The Pat McAfee Show.

"The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AJOL6Wq5pY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

Charania’s reporting is consistent with everything we’ve heard up to this point regarding both Durant and Irving. The former has not seen much traction on his trade request due to the insane potential cost of adding a talent like that, while the latter did get any traction on attempting to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal. Durant is reportedly wanting to go to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, while Irving appears to be thinking about re-uniting with LeBron James as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets have made some moves in free agency, bringing in Patty Mills, T.J. Warren and Nic Claxton. They were unable to retain Bruce Brown, but Brooklyn is not showing any urgency on dealing Durant or Irving. Based on Charania’s comments, we can see the Nets are still holding out hope for Durant and Irving to play this season in Brooklyn.