No. 16 Simona Halep vs. No. 20 Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon quarterfinal preview

The second half of the Wimbledon women’s singles quarterfinal take place on Wednesday, and the second match of the day will feature No. 16 Simona Halep squaring off against No. 20 Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court. The match gets started at 8:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Halep is the favorite in this match, installed at -225 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Anisimova is a +180 underdog. The winner advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 17 Elena Rybakina and Ajla Tomljanović in the semifinal.

This is the fourth time these two competitors will meet on the court. Anisimova first defeated Halep 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 French Open before Halep got her back 6-0, 6-1 in the third round of the 2020 French Open. Halep most recently downed Anisimova 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinal of last month’s Bad Homburg Open.

Women’s singles quarterfinal: Halep vs. Anisimova

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Halep: -225

Animosa: +180

Tournament odds

Halep: +150

Animosa: +600

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.