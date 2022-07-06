Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, July 6

The Major League Baseball schedule is packed with 14 games throughout the day Wednesday, meaning all but two teams will be in action. While several games get started in the afternoon, the largest slate of games kicks off just after 7 p.m. on the east coast, where there are eight games for DFS managers to pick from.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into your DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, July 6.

Aaron Judge ($6,100)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,200)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,800)

Gleyber Torres ($4,000)

The Yanks are the best team in baseball and are doing it with their pitching as well as their offensive firepower. They haven’t been as hot in recent days, but they can still score at a high clip when the matchup is right. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller has allowed eight earned runs in his last nine innings thrown, so that's the type of player New York can tee off on.

Yordan Alvarez ($5,800)

Jose Altuve ($5,600)

Kyle Tucker ($5,100)

Alex Bregman ($4,600)

The Astros have one of the better offenses in baseball at the moment and are starting to run away with the AL West, having won 21 of their last 30 games overall. In the first two games of this series, which Houston won both of, the ‘Stros have put up 16 total runs and have scored more than six runs in each of the two games. Brad Keller is on the hill for KC today too, which bodes well for Houston. He’s allowed 22 earned runs in his last 34 innings pitched. All of those games came against lineups that weren’t nearly as consistently dominant as Houston’s either.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,000)

Dansby Swanson ($5,500)

Austin Riley ($5,100)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,700)

The Cards have Miles Mikolas on the hill for them tonight, but honestly, the Braves are so hot right now it doesn’t matter who is pitching. Atlanta has won 23 of the last 30 games overall and have won the first two games of this series with St. Louis by a combined score of 14-4. In each game of the series, the Braves have scored six or more runs. That should probably continue tonight.