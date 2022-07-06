Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, July 6

Wednesday’s MLB action will feature 14 games starting from early in the afternoon through the late-night matchups. The top game of the night will feature the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of this four-game set with the Braves taking the first two, and this one can be seen on ESPN.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, July 6

Red Sox Moneyline -125

The Boston Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his MLB debut, but he is set up for success in Game 1. He pitched in 15 games in the Triple-A and Double-A levels this season and had a 2.33 minor league ERA. Boston ranks No. 6 in runs per game (4.7), and Tampa Bay checks in at No. 23 in that category (4.1)

The Milwaukee Brewers have a significant pitching advantage as they go for the series win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Burnes won the NL Cy Young last season, and his excellence has continued with a 2.36 ERA this year, while Adrian Sampson has been up and down between the majors and minors in 2022.

Angels-Marlins Under 7 runs (-110)

The Los Angeles Angels have been a mess at the plate recently as they have not scored at least 5 runs in any of their previous 10 games, and they will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound with a 2.68 ERA. He will face a Miami Marlins offense that ranks No. 17 in runs per game (4.4), and neither offense is set up for success in this spot.

Graham Ashcraft Under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher has just a 5.9 K/9 through eight starts of his first MLB season, and the New York Mets do not do a whole lot of striking out. The Mets strike out 7.6 times per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the MLB. Combine that with the potential for a short start for Ashcraft, who was only able to get through 2.1 innings in his last start, there is value on the under.

