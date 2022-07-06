MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, July 6

All but two MLB teams are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, July 6 with eight matchups featured on the main DFS slate. The first of the bunch will get started at 7:05 p.m. ET. Below is a preview of the top pitchers and hitters to consider before you enter your DFS lineup on DraftKings along with a couple value plays.

Top Pitchers

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. WAS ($10,100) — The Philadelphia Phillies starter is the most expensive pitcher of the night on DraftKings as he heads into Wednesday with a 3.13 ERA over 16 starts in 2022. He struck out 117 hitters, which is tied for the fourth most this season. Nola will face a Washington Nationals lineup that ranks No. 26 in runs per game (3.9).

Max Fried, ATL vs. STL ($9,900) — The Atlanta Braves pitcher will head into Wednesday night’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 record and 2.66 ERA through 16 starts this season. Fried will face a Cardinals lineup that scored just 4 runs over their last three games.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. PIT ($6,100) — The league’s leading home run hitter (29) will take the field Wednesday night as the New York Yankees lineup will face Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who has a 5.14 ERA over 15 games and 13 starts in 2022. Judge has 60 RBIs on the season with a .612 slugging percentage, which the fourth highest in the league.

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. STL ($6,000) — The Braves outfielder recorded a hit in six of his last seven games, though he could be in for a tricky matchup with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, who has a 2.61 ERA through 16 starts this season. Acuna has a .285 batting average with 7 home runs and 19 RBIs, though he has been limited with injuries in 2022.

Value Pitcher

Brayan Bello, BOS vs. TB ($5,000) — If you’re looking to take a big risk, you could do worse than selecting Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, who will make his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is the cheapest pitcher of the night but has a 2.33 ERA in the minor leagues this season over 15 games and 14 starts, competing and Triple-A and Double-A. He will face a Rays lineup that strikes out 8.7 times per game (22nd) and scores 4.1 runs per game (23rd).

Value Hitter

Anthony Santander, BAL vs. TEX ($4,200) — The Baltimore Orioles slugger is the team leader with 15 home runs and has driven in 41 runs this season. The batting average is low (.238), but he has a hit in five of his last six games including multi-hit games in the first two games of this series. Santander will face Texas Rangers starter Glenn Otto, who has a 5.63 ERA over 10 starts in 2022.