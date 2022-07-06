Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, July 6

The Major League Baseball schedule is looking packed on Wednesday, with 14 games to fill the day starting in the early afternoon and spanning until well after midnight on the east coast. With all but two teams in action, that gives bettors plenty of chances to hit on some enticing prop bets available throughout the day.

There are several exciting matchups happening all day long, but we’ve narrowed it down to three player prop bets that intrigue us the most. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, July 6

David Peterson over 4.5 strikeouts (-170)

This might be the biggest lock of all the prop bets on tap Wednesday. The Mets starter has yet to pitch against the Reds this season, but as a whole, he’s had pretty good strikeout numbers this season. His strikeout numbers have been even better in recent appearances, racking up 25 in his last three starts. In his last appearance, he sat down 10 Texas Rangers. The Reds strike out a decent amount too, ranking 18th in baseball for strikeouts. It’s been even worse recently, in their last three games, the Reds have averaged 11.67 strikeouts per contest.

Luis Severino over 6.5 strikeouts (-105)

Severino has been a pretty consistent strikeout pitcher throughout his career and has a nice mark of over 10 K/9 in 2022. The Yankees hurler gets the chance to toe the rubber against a Pittsburgh club that whiffs a lot, striking out 9.2 times per game which ranks as the third-most in baseball. Severino has eclipsed the six K mark in five of his last six starts as well.

Ryan Mountcastle over 0.5 home runs (+450)

This prop is the biggest longshot of the three we have here today. Still, there’s reason to believe it will hit. Mountcastle has just 14 bombs on the season for the Baltimore Orioles, but two of them have come in the last eight games, so he’s clearly seeing the ball well and putting good swings together at the plate. Add that to the fact that he’s been good against Texas Rangers starter Glenn Otto, with one single and one home run in three career at-bats, and it could be a nice place to throw some cash.

