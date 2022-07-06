How to watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open via live online stream

The PGA TOUR and the PGA European Tour present the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event, a tune-up for next week’s Open Championship (a.k.a. The British Open), will be held from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open winner, is betting at +1800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He lost in a playoff to Min Woo Lee in last year’s Scottish Open. Woo Lee is a longshot to repeat, betting at +11000. Current betting favorites are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, all of whom are betting at +1200.

To watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Scottish Genesis Open are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

2:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

10 a.m. to noon p.m.: General coverage

CBS

Noon to 3 p.m.: General coverage

4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4