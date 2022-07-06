First-round leader odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is the first-ever co-sponsored event between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and 160 golfers will take to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland beginning on Thursday.
Jon Rahm is the favorite to be in the clubhouse ahead following the first 18 holes at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are plenty of other players to take a flyer on as most of the best golfers in the world are here as the Open Championship is at St. Andrews next week.
Something to keep in mind is that The Renaissance Club is a much more American-style course than the usual links setup you see in Scotland. There are trees and trimmed fairways, and while the wind will be a factor, the grass will not dry to hardwood floor levels as it might at The Home of Golf next week.
2022 Genesis Scottish Open first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2022 Scottish Open First Round Leader Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+2500
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Xander Schauffele
|+3500
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+4000
|Will Zalatoris
|+4000
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|Lucas Herbert
|+5000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|Collin Morikawa
|+5000
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|Ryan Fox
|+5500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|Sung-Jae Im
|+6000
|Cameron Young
|+6000
|Adrian Meronk
|+6500
|Aaron Rai
|+6500
|Keith Mitchell
|+6500
|Justin Rose
|+6500
|Victor Perez
|+6500
|Billy Horschel
|+7000
|Gary Woodland
|+7000
|Mito Pereira
|+7000
|Max Homa
|+7000
|Hao Tong Li
|+7500
|Minwoo Lee
|+7500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+7500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+8000
|Luke List
|+8000
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|Marc Leishman
|+9000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+9000
|Alex Noren
|+9000
|Jordan Smith
|+9000
|Maverick McNealy
|+9000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+9000
|Matthew Jordan
|+9000
|Jason Kokrak
|+9000
|Harris English
|+10000
|Branden Grace
|+10000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+10000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|Wyndham Clark
|+10000
|Dean Burmester
|+10000
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|Johannes Veerman
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+11000
|Adri Arnaus
|+11000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+11000
|Justin Harding
|+11000
|Thomas Detry
|+11000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+11000
|Joel Dahmen
|+11000
|Sepp Straka
|+11000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+11000
|Cameron Tringale
|+11000
|Brian Harman
|+11000
|Russell Knox
|+11000
|Brandon Stone
|+13000
|Antoine Rozner
|+13000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+13000
|Guido Migliozzi
|+13000
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|Padraig Harrington
|+13000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|Ian Poulter
|+13000
|Garrick Higgo
|+13000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+13000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Joakim Lagergren
|+13000
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|J.J Spaun
|+15000
|Henrik Stenson
|+15000
|Andy Sullivan
|+15000
|Alexander Bjork
|+15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|Doug Ghim
|+15000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|David Law
|+15000
|Joohyung Kim
|+15000
|Stewart Cink
|+15000
|John Catlin
|+15000
|Jack Senior
|+18000
|Marcus Armitage
|+18000
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|Lucas Glover
|+18000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+18000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+18000
|Edoardo Molinari
|+18000
|Jorge Campillo
|+18000
|Sean Crocker
|+18000
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|Sami Valimaki
|+18000
|Brandon Wu
|+18000
|Richie Ramsay
|+20000
|Matthew Southgate
|+20000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+20000
|Luke Donald
|+20000
|Grant Forrest
|+20000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|+20000
|Ewen Ferguson
|+20000
|Kalle Samooja
|+20000
|Wil Besseling
|+20000
|Mikko Korhonen
|+20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+20000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+20000
|Jason Scrivener
|+20000
|Ashun Wu
|+25000
|Nino Bertasio
|+25000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+25000
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|Marc Warren
|+25000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|+25000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+25000
|Daniel van Tonder
|+25000
|Connor Syme
|+25000
|Joachim B. Hansen
|+25000
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|Jamie Donaldson
|+25000
|Bio Kim
|+25000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|+30000
|Julien Guerrier
|+30000
|Francesco Laporta
|+30000
|Nacho Elvira
|+30000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|+30000
|Stephen Gallacher
|+30000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+30000
|Daniel Gavins
|+30000
|Scott Hend
|+30000
|Chris Wood
|+30000
|Jeff Winther
|+30000
|Rikard Karlberg
|+30000
|James Morrison
|+30000
|Marcus Kinhult
|+30000
|Jaekyeong Lee
|+30000
|Andrea Pavan
|+35000
|Nick Watney
|+35000
|David Horsey
|+35000
|Steven Brown
|+35000
|Jonathan Caldwell
|+35000
|Maverick Antcliff
|+40000
|Thomas Bjorn
|+80000
The Pick: Cameron Smith +3500
The Australian has every shot in the bag, and was No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in scoring average after the first round until two blow-ups at the Canadian Open and US Open. But the Australian is now well-rested after playing more golf in consecutive weeks than he ever had, and his 4.80 birdie average is still best on tour. For a course that should be very gettable, he’s the guy that can go super low on Thursday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.