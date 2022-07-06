First-round leader odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is the first-ever co-sponsored event between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and 160 golfers will take to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland beginning on Thursday.

Jon Rahm is the favorite to be in the clubhouse ahead following the first 18 holes at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are plenty of other players to take a flyer on as most of the best golfers in the world are here as the Open Championship is at St. Andrews next week.

Something to keep in mind is that The Renaissance Club is a much more American-style course than the usual links setup you see in Scotland. There are trees and trimmed fairways, and while the wind will be a factor, the grass will not dry to hardwood floor levels as it might at The Home of Golf next week.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Scottish Open First Round Leader Odds Player Odds Player Odds Jon Rahm +2500 Scottie Scheffler +2800 Justin Thomas +3500 Xander Schauffele +3500 Cameron Smith +3500 Patrick Cantlay +4000 Will Zalatoris +4000 Viktor Hovland +4000 Jordan Spieth +4000 Sam Burns +4000 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 Joaquin Niemann +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Lucas Herbert +5000 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 Collin Morikawa +5000 Corey Conners +5500 Ryan Fox +5500 Keegan Bradley +6000 Tommy Fleetwood +6000 Sung-Jae Im +6000 Cameron Young +6000 Adrian Meronk +6500 Aaron Rai +6500 Keith Mitchell +6500 Justin Rose +6500 Victor Perez +6500 Billy Horschel +7000 Gary Woodland +7000 Mito Pereira +7000 Max Homa +7000 Hao Tong Li +7500 Minwoo Lee +7500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500 Robert MacIntyre +8000 Luke List +8000 Chris Kirk +8000 Marc Leishman +9000 Rasmus Hojgaard +9000 Alex Noren +9000 Jordan Smith +9000 Maverick McNealy +9000 Sebastian Munoz +9000 Matthew Jordan +9000 Jason Kokrak +9000 Harris English +10000 Branden Grace +10000 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 Wyndham Clark +10000 Dean Burmester +10000 Si Woo Kim +10000 Johannes Veerman +10000 Rickie Fowler +10000 Mackenzie Hughes +11000 Adri Arnaus +11000 Nicolai Hojgaard +11000 Justin Harding +11000 Thomas Detry +11000 Sebastian Soderberg +11000 Joel Dahmen +11000 Sepp Straka +11000 Jhonattan Vegas +11000 Cameron Tringale +11000 Brian Harman +11000 Russell Knox +11000 Brandon Stone +13000 Antoine Rozner +13000 Anirban Lahiri +13000 Guido Migliozzi +13000 Alex Smalley +13000 Patrick Rodgers +13000 Padraig Harrington +13000 Francesco Molinari +13000 Ian Poulter +13000 Garrick Higgo +13000 Dylan Frittelli +13000 David Lipsky +13000 Tom Hoge +13000 Thorbjorn Olesen +13000 Thriston Lawrence +13000 Danny Willett +13000 Joakim Lagergren +13000 Ryan Palmer +13000 Matthew NeSmith +13000 Matt Wallace +13000 Matt Kuchar +13000 Callum Tarren +13000 J.J Spaun +15000 Henrik Stenson +15000 Andy Sullivan +15000 Alexander Bjork +15000 Kurt Kitayama +15000 Doug Ghim +15000 Troy Merritt +15000 David Law +15000 Joohyung Kim +15000 Stewart Cink +15000 John Catlin +15000 Jack Senior +18000 Marcus Armitage +18000 Ryan Armour +18000 Lucas Glover +18000 Fabrizio Zanotti +18000 Adrian Otaegui +18000 Edoardo Molinari +18000 Jorge Campillo +18000 Sean Crocker +18000 Charley Hoffman +18000 Sami Valimaki +18000 Brandon Wu +18000 Richie Ramsay +20000 Matthew Southgate +20000 Rafa Cabrera Bello +20000 Luke Donald +20000 Grant Forrest +20000 Kristoffer Broberg +20000 Ewen Ferguson +20000 Kalle Samooja +20000 Wil Besseling +20000 Mikko Korhonen +20000 Matthieu Pavon +20000 Jazz Janewattananond +20000 Jason Scrivener +20000 Ashun Wu +25000 Nino Bertasio +25000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000 Andrew Novak +25000 Marc Warren +25000 Tapio Pulkkanen +25000 Stephan Jaeger +25000 Daniel van Tonder +25000 Connor Syme +25000 Joachim B. Hansen +25000 Robert Streb +25000 Jamie Donaldson +25000 Bio Kim +25000 Masahiro Kawamura +30000 Julien Guerrier +30000 Francesco Laporta +30000 Nacho Elvira +30000 Maximilian Kieffer +30000 Stephen Gallacher +30000 Shubhankar Sharma +30000 Daniel Gavins +30000 Scott Hend +30000 Chris Wood +30000 Jeff Winther +30000 Rikard Karlberg +30000 James Morrison +30000 Marcus Kinhult +30000 Jaekyeong Lee +30000 Andrea Pavan +35000 Nick Watney +35000 David Horsey +35000 Steven Brown +35000 Jonathan Caldwell +35000 Maverick Antcliff +40000 Thomas Bjorn +80000

The Pick: Cameron Smith +3500

The Australian has every shot in the bag, and was No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in scoring average after the first round until two blow-ups at the Canadian Open and US Open. But the Australian is now well-rested after playing more golf in consecutive weeks than he ever had, and his 4.80 birdie average is still best on tour. For a course that should be very gettable, he’s the guy that can go super low on Thursday.

