First-round leader odds for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Genesis Scottish Open this weekend.

By brittany.jarret
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of The Memorial Tournament on July 19, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is the first-ever co-sponsored event between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and 160 golfers will take to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland beginning on Thursday.

Jon Rahm is the favorite to be in the clubhouse ahead following the first 18 holes at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are plenty of other players to take a flyer on as most of the best golfers in the world are here as the Open Championship is at St. Andrews next week.

Something to keep in mind is that The Renaissance Club is a much more American-style course than the usual links setup you see in Scotland. There are trees and trimmed fairways, and while the wind will be a factor, the grass will not dry to hardwood floor levels as it might at The Home of Golf next week.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open first round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2022 Scottish Open First Round Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Jon Rahm +2500
Scottie Scheffler +2800
Justin Thomas +3500
Xander Schauffele +3500
Cameron Smith +3500
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Will Zalatoris +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Lucas Herbert +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Collin Morikawa +5000
Corey Conners +5500
Ryan Fox +5500
Keegan Bradley +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Sung-Jae Im +6000
Cameron Young +6000
Adrian Meronk +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Victor Perez +6500
Billy Horschel +7000
Gary Woodland +7000
Mito Pereira +7000
Max Homa +7000
Hao Tong Li +7500
Minwoo Lee +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Robert MacIntyre +8000
Luke List +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Marc Leishman +9000
Rasmus Hojgaard +9000
Alex Noren +9000
Jordan Smith +9000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Sebastian Munoz +9000
Matthew Jordan +9000
Jason Kokrak +9000
Harris English +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Dean Burmester +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Johannes Veerman +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Adri Arnaus +11000
Nicolai Hojgaard +11000
Justin Harding +11000
Thomas Detry +11000
Sebastian Soderberg +11000
Joel Dahmen +11000
Sepp Straka +11000
Jhonattan Vegas +11000
Cameron Tringale +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Russell Knox +11000
Brandon Stone +13000
Antoine Rozner +13000
Anirban Lahiri +13000
Guido Migliozzi +13000
Alex Smalley +13000
Patrick Rodgers +13000
Padraig Harrington +13000
Francesco Molinari +13000
Ian Poulter +13000
Garrick Higgo +13000
Dylan Frittelli +13000
David Lipsky +13000
Tom Hoge +13000
Thorbjorn Olesen +13000
Thriston Lawrence +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Joakim Lagergren +13000
Ryan Palmer +13000
Matthew NeSmith +13000
Matt Wallace +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Callum Tarren +13000
J.J Spaun +15000
Henrik Stenson +15000
Andy Sullivan +15000
Alexander Bjork +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
David Law +15000
Joohyung Kim +15000
Stewart Cink +15000
John Catlin +15000
Jack Senior +18000
Marcus Armitage +18000
Ryan Armour +18000
Lucas Glover +18000
Fabrizio Zanotti +18000
Adrian Otaegui +18000
Edoardo Molinari +18000
Jorge Campillo +18000
Sean Crocker +18000
Charley Hoffman +18000
Sami Valimaki +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Richie Ramsay +20000
Matthew Southgate +20000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Grant Forrest +20000
Kristoffer Broberg +20000
Ewen Ferguson +20000
Kalle Samooja +20000
Wil Besseling +20000
Mikko Korhonen +20000
Matthieu Pavon +20000
Jazz Janewattananond +20000
Jason Scrivener +20000
Ashun Wu +25000
Nino Bertasio +25000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Marc Warren +25000
Tapio Pulkkanen +25000
Stephan Jaeger +25000
Daniel van Tonder +25000
Connor Syme +25000
Joachim B. Hansen +25000
Robert Streb +25000
Jamie Donaldson +25000
Bio Kim +25000
Masahiro Kawamura +30000
Julien Guerrier +30000
Francesco Laporta +30000
Nacho Elvira +30000
Maximilian Kieffer +30000
Stephen Gallacher +30000
Shubhankar Sharma +30000
Daniel Gavins +30000
Scott Hend +30000
Chris Wood +30000
Jeff Winther +30000
Rikard Karlberg +30000
James Morrison +30000
Marcus Kinhult +30000
Jaekyeong Lee +30000
Andrea Pavan +35000
Nick Watney +35000
David Horsey +35000
Steven Brown +35000
Jonathan Caldwell +35000
Maverick Antcliff +40000
Thomas Bjorn +80000

The Pick: Cameron Smith +3500

The Australian has every shot in the bag, and was No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in scoring average after the first round until two blow-ups at the Canadian Open and US Open. But the Australian is now well-rested after playing more golf in consecutive weeks than he ever had, and his 4.80 birdie average is still best on tour. For a course that should be very gettable, he’s the guy that can go super low on Thursday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

