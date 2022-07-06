Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed to its third country on Thursday, July 6, with the peloton taking off from Belgium at 6 a.m. ET. The race gets going in Binche, Belgium and runs to Longwy, France, with the finish expected sometime in the 11 a.m. hour. The stage will air in its entirety on Peacock, and on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.
The Tour wrapped another wild stage on Wednesday with a sprint to the finish claimed by Australian Simon Clarke. He edged out Taco van der Hoorn (NED) in a photo finish. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) finished third and Neilson Powless (USA) finished fourth. Wout van Aert finished 16th and retained his yellow jersey. Powless and Boasson Hagen climbed into second and third place, 13 and 14 seconds back, respectively. Pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues chugging along, sitting in fourth place, 19 seconds back of van Aert.
Stage 6 sees the big names favored, with van Aert atop the DraftKings Sportsbook odds at +400. Pogačar is second at +750 and Matthieu van der Poel and Matej Mohoric are next at +1200.
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 7
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or view them at the Tour de France website.
Current leaderboard
- Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma): 16:17:22
- Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost): +0:00:13
- Edvald Boasson Hagen (Total Energies): +0:00:14
- Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates): +0:00:19
- Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team): +0:00:25
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Wout van Aert: +400
Tadej Pogačar:+750
Matthieu van der Poel: +1200
Matej Mohoric: +1200
Michael Matthews: +1400
Dylan Teuns: +1600
Alberto Bettiol: +1800
Peter Sagan: +2200
Tom Pidcock: +2200
Primož Roglič: +2200
Benoit Cosnefroy: +2200
Andrea Bagioli: +2800
Tim Wellens: +3000
Bauke Mollema: +3500
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -360
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Alexander Vlasov: +1200
Geraint Thomas: +1400
Primož Roglič: +1600
Adam Yates: +3500
Daniel Martinez: +3500