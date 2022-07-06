Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed to its third country on Thursday, July 6, with the peloton taking off from Belgium at 6 a.m. ET. The race gets going in Binche, Belgium and runs to Longwy, France, with the finish expected sometime in the 11 a.m. hour. The stage will air in its entirety on Peacock, and on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.

The Tour wrapped another wild stage on Wednesday with a sprint to the finish claimed by Australian Simon Clarke. He edged out Taco van der Hoorn (NED) in a photo finish. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) finished third and Neilson Powless (USA) finished fourth. Wout van Aert finished 16th and retained his yellow jersey. Powless and Boasson Hagen climbed into second and third place, 13 and 14 seconds back, respectively. Pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues chugging along, sitting in fourth place, 19 seconds back of van Aert.

Stage 6 sees the big names favored, with van Aert atop the DraftKings Sportsbook odds at +400. Pogačar is second at +750 and Matthieu van der Poel and Matej Mohoric are next at +1200.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or view them at the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma): 16:17:22 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost): +0:00:13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Total Energies): +0:00:14 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates): +0:00:19 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team): +0:00:25

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +400

Tadej Pogačar:+750

Matthieu van der Poel: +1200

Matej Mohoric: +1200

Michael Matthews: +1400

Dylan Teuns: +1600

Alberto Bettiol: +1800

Peter Sagan: +2200

Tom Pidcock: +2200

Primož Roglič: +2200

Benoit Cosnefroy: +2200

Andrea Bagioli: +2800

Tim Wellens: +3000

Bauke Mollema: +3500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -360

Jonas Vingegaard: +300

Alexander Vlasov: +1200

Geraint Thomas: +1400

Primož Roglič: +1600

Adam Yates: +3500

Daniel Martinez: +3500