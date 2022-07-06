 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey competes passing through the cobblestones sector #1 of Wallers during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to Wallers-Arenberg / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 06, 2022 in Wallers, France. Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France is headed to its third country on Thursday, July 6, with the peloton taking off from Belgium at 6 a.m. ET. The race gets going in Binche, Belgium and runs to Longwy, France, with the finish expected sometime in the 11 a.m. hour. The stage will air in its entirety on Peacock, and on USA Network starting at 8 a.m.

The Tour wrapped another wild stage on Wednesday with a sprint to the finish claimed by Australian Simon Clarke. He edged out Taco van der Hoorn (NED) in a photo finish. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) finished third and Neilson Powless (USA) finished fourth. Wout van Aert finished 16th and retained his yellow jersey. Powless and Boasson Hagen climbed into second and third place, 13 and 14 seconds back, respectively. Pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar continues chugging along, sitting in fourth place, 19 seconds back of van Aert.

Stage 6 sees the big names favored, with van Aert atop the DraftKings Sportsbook odds at +400. Pogačar is second at +750 and Matthieu van der Poel and Matej Mohoric are next at +1200.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 7
Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

You can view the course map and elevation profile below, or view them at the Tour de France website.

Image of course map for Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France from Binche, Belgium to Longwy, France
Course map for Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France from Binche, Belgium to Longwy, France
Image of elevation profile for Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France from Binche, Belgium to Longwy, France
Elevation profile for Stage 6 of the 2022 Tour de France from Binche, Belgium to Longwy, France

Current leaderboard

  1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma): 16:17:22
  2. Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost): +0:00:13
  3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Total Energies): +0:00:14
  4. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates): +0:00:19
  5. Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team): +0:00:25

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +400
Tadej Pogačar:+750
Matthieu van der Poel: +1200
Matej Mohoric: +1200
Michael Matthews: +1400
Dylan Teuns: +1600
Alberto Bettiol: +1800
Peter Sagan: +2200
Tom Pidcock: +2200
Primož Roglič: +2200
Benoit Cosnefroy: +2200
Andrea Bagioli: +2800
Tim Wellens: +3000
Bauke Mollema: +3500

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -360
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Alexander Vlasov: +1200
Geraint Thomas: +1400
Primož Roglič: +1600
Adam Yates: +3500
Daniel Martinez: +3500

More From DraftKings Nation