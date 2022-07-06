Tour de France, Stage 5: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France continues in northern France with Stage 5 running from Lille to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. The stage gets going at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will air on USA Network and via live stream at Peacock.

Wout van Aert continued his strong run through the opening stages of the Tour, winning Stage 4 after a string of second place finishes. He extended his yellow jersey lead to 25 seconds over Yves Lampaert, with pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar remaining in third 32 seconds back.

The Tour heads to Belgium tomorrow, but for today, we get 11 sections of cobbled road totaling 19.4 kilometers. The stage as a whole is 157 kilometers, but those 19.4 will stand out. Mathieu van der Poel is the pre-stage favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +340 odds.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

You can view the Stage 5 course map and elevation profile below or at the Tour de France website.

Current leaderboard

Wout van Aert: 13 hours, 2 minutes 43 seconds Yves Lampaert: 13 hours, 3 minutes 8 seconds Tadej Pogačar: 13 hours, 3 minutes 15 seconds Mads Pedersen: 13 hours, 3 minutes 19 seconds Mathieu van der Poel: 13 hours, 3 minutes 21 seconds

Prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300

Stage winner

Mathieu van der Poel: +340

Wout van Aert: +500

Mads Pedersen: +900

Matej Mohoric: +1400

Florian Senechal: +1400

Peter Sagan: +1400

Yves Lampaert: +1600

Jasper Philipsen: +2000

Fabio Jakobsen: +2500

Christopher Laporte: +2500

Jasper Stuyven: +2500

Tom Pidcock: +2800

Stefan Kung: +2800

Kasper Asgreen: +3000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -150

Jonas Vingegaard: +300

Primož Roglič: +500

Geraint Thomas: +1400

Alexander Vlasov: +1600

Adam Yates: +2000

Wout van Aert: +2500

Daniel Martinez: +3500

Ben O’Connor: +4000