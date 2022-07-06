Tour de France, Stage 5: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France continues in northern France with Stage 5 running from Lille to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. The stage gets going at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will air on USA Network and via live stream at Peacock.
Wout van Aert continued his strong run through the opening stages of the Tour, winning Stage 4 after a string of second place finishes. He extended his yellow jersey lead to 25 seconds over Yves Lampaert, with pre-Tour favorite Tadej Pogačar remaining in third 32 seconds back.
The Tour heads to Belgium tomorrow, but for today, we get 11 sections of cobbled road totaling 19.4 kilometers. The stage as a whole is 157 kilometers, but those 19.4 will stand out. Mathieu van der Poel is the pre-stage favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +340 odds.
TV schedule
Date: Wednesday, July 6
Time: 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
You can view the Stage 5 course map and elevation profile below or at the Tour de France website.
Current leaderboard
- Wout van Aert: 13 hours, 2 minutes 43 seconds
- Yves Lampaert: 13 hours, 3 minutes 8 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar: 13 hours, 3 minutes 15 seconds
- Mads Pedersen: 13 hours, 3 minutes 19 seconds
- Mathieu van der Poel: 13 hours, 3 minutes 21 seconds
Prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Mathieu van der Poel: +340
Wout van Aert: +500
Mads Pedersen: +900
Matej Mohoric: +1400
Florian Senechal: +1400
Peter Sagan: +1400
Yves Lampaert: +1600
Jasper Philipsen: +2000
Fabio Jakobsen: +2500
Christopher Laporte: +2500
Jasper Stuyven: +2500
Tom Pidcock: +2800
Stefan Kung: +2800
Kasper Asgreen: +3000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -150
Jonas Vingegaard: +300
Primož Roglič: +500
Geraint Thomas: +1400
Alexander Vlasov: +1600
Adam Yates: +2000
Wout van Aert: +2500
Daniel Martinez: +3500
Ben O’Connor: +4000