How to watch Wimbledon Women’s singles quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 6

The quarterfinals of the women’s draw at Wimbledon continues on Wednesday, July 6, as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the women’s singles title. Live coverage will be provided on ESPN and ESPN2 and will be available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The morning will be highlighted by a ranked showdown between No. 16 Simona Halep and No. 20 Amanda Anisimova. Halep enters as a -225 favorite for this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook while Anisimova is a +180 underdog. The other matchup features No. 17 Elena Rybakina as a -190 favorite against Ajla Tomljanović, the underdog at +155.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 6

8:00 a.m. ET

(17) Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanović — Court 1, ESPN2

8:30 a.m. ET

(16) Simona Halep vs. (20) Amanda Anisimova — Centre Court, ESPN

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ons Jabeur is the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles event, with odds at +110. She’s followed by Halep (+150), Elena Rybakina (+700), Anisimova (+800), Tomljanović (+2000), and Tatjana Maria (+2000). The complete list of odds for Wimbledon women’s singles, including individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

