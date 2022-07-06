Wimbledon live stream: How to watch men’s singles quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 6

The quarterfinals of the men’s draw at Wimbledon continues on Wednesday, July 6, as the field continues to narrow in the hunt for the men’s singles title. Live coverage will be provided on ESPN and ESPN2 and will be available to watch on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when facing Taylor Fritz in today’s quarterfinal round. Nadal enters the match as a -270 favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook while Fritz is a +215 underdog. The other matchup features a battle of two unranked foes as Cristian Garín goes head-to-head with Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios is the favorite at -450 while Garín is the underdog at +330.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 6

9:45 a.m. ET

Cristian Garín vs. Nick Kyrgios — Court 1, ESPN2

9:45 a.m. ET

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. (11) Taylor Fritz — Centre Court, ESPN

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Novak Djokovic remains the odds favorite to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles event, with odds at -400. He’s followed by Nadal (+550), Kyrgios (+1200), Cameron Norrie (+2500), Fritz (+2500), and Garín (+8000). The complete list of odds for Wimbledon men’s singles, including individual match odds, can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.