Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The second half of the Wimbledon men’s singles quarterfinals take place on Wednesday, and the second match of the day will feature a pair of unseeded players. Cristian Garin and Nick Kyrgios square off on Court 1. The match gets started at 9:45 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Kyrgios is a heavy favorite in this match, installed at -450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Garin is a +330 underdog. The winner advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 11 Taylor Friz in the semifinals.

This is the first time Garin and Kyrgios are playing each other. Garin is in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal having upset two seeded players along the way. He beat No. 29 Jenson Brooksby in the third round and No. 19 Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. This is the second time Kyrgios has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, which is his best finish in Grand Slam play. He upset No. 26 Filip Krajinovic in the second round and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round before beating unseeded Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios

Match time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Garin: +330

Kyrgios: -450

Tournament odds

Garin: +8000

Kyrgios: +1200

