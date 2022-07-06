Ajla Tomljanovic vs. #17 Elena Rybakina: All you need to know ahead of women’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The women’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon wrap up on Wednesday with three seeded players remaining. No. 17 Elena Rybakina faces off against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic, with the match getting started at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner faces the winner of the other quarterfinal that day between No. 16 Simona Halep and No. 20 Amanda Anisimova.

Rybakina is a -190 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tomljanovic is a +155 underdog. They’ve faced off one other time, at the 2021 Madrid Open on clay. Rybakina beat Tomljanovic in straight sets before losing in the second round.

Rybakina is the furthest she’s been at Wimbledon, having reached the fourth round a year ago. She has not faced a seeded player to date, with the women’s draw falling apart over the past week. Through four rounds she has yet to give up a set in wins over CoCo Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Qinwen Zheng, and Petra Martic.

Tomljanovic is in the quarterfinals for a second straight year. She has two seeded upsets through the first four rounds. Over the past week she’s beaten No. 18 Jil Teichmann, Catherine Harrison, No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova, and Alizé Cornet.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Ajla Tomljanovic vs. No. 17 Elena Rybakina

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Tomljanovic: +155

Rybakina: -190

Tournament odds

Tomljanovic: +1700

Rybakina: +650

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.