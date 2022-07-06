No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 11 Taylor Fritz: All you need to know ahead of men’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon

The second half of the Wimbledon men’s singles quarterfinals take place on Wednesday, and the first match of the day will feature No. 2 Rafael Nadal squaring off against No. 11 Taylor Fritz on Centre Court. The match gets started at 9:45 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Nadal is the favorite in this match, installed at -270 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Fritz is a +215 underdog. The winner advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s match between Cristian Garín and Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.

This is the third time these two competitors will meet with each owning a victory over the other. Nadal first defeated Fritz 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of the 2020 Mexican Open before Fritz got him back 6-3, 7-6 in the finals of this year’s Indian Wells Masters back in March. A win would move Nadal one step closer to winning back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 11 Taylor Fritz

Match time: 9:45 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Match odds

Fritz: +215

Nadal: -270

Tournament odds

Fritz: +2500

Nadal: +550

