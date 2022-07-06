How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on July 6

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

With Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts in the rearview mirror, the company moves forward with a packed episode tonight in western New York. Fans will be treated to two title matches for the show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, July 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make his first title defense tonight when going one-on-one with Brody King. Moxley had a busy week last week, first defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim title at Forbidden Door on Sunday and then helping his team win Blood and Guts last Wednesday. Meanwhile, King earned this opportunity by winning a 20-man battle royal on Rampage last Friday. We’ll see how this matchup turns out and if the rest of the House of Black will get involved.

The other title match will feature TNT Champion Scorpio Sky putting his title on the line against Wardlow in a street fight. The company is positioning Wardlow has a rising singles monster and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him capture his first championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion will team up with Toni Storm to battle Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. The Butcher and The Blade will battle Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, who have had tension as a team for the last few weeks. Also, we’ll hear from Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, who have turned on Jungle Boy in recent weeks.