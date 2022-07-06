Pick on the Total of Cardinals-Braves for Wednesday

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost the first two games of their road series against the Atlanta Braves and will turn to veteran Miles Mikolas on Wednesday to snap a current three game losing streak.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves (-180, 8.5)

Mikolas has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, allowing opponents to hit just .211 off of him with a 2.61 ERA and just 1.9 walks allowed per nine innings.

The Braves oppose him with Max Fried, who’s allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight games and overall has allowed 0.5 home runs and 1.4 walks per nine innings this season.

Behind Fried the Braves have the best bullpen ERA in the National League and the pitching staff as a whole is second in the MLB in home runs per nine innings allowed.

With the Cardinals having scored three runs or fewer in five of their last six games and Mikolas having went past the fifth inning in 13 of his 16 starts this season, Wednesday’s clash in Atlanta sets up for a low scoring affair.

The Play: Cardinals vs Braves Under 8.5

