Tour de France results: Who won Stage 5, who leads overall standings

As part of a four-man breakaway, American Neilson Powless pulled himself into second place for the yellow jersey for Team EF Education-Easypost following a failed sprint for the line today in Arenberg Porte du Hainaut.

Australia’s Simon Clarke looked to be no better than third with less than half a kilometer remaining, but a tremendous push at the line got him the photo finish victory over Taco van der Hoorn of The Netherlands.

Despite the push by Powless, Wout van Aert is still the leader in the maillot jaune with a :13 lead.

Below are the top ten finishers from Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France.

Stage 5 top finishers