Chet Holmgren receiving most betting money to win 2022-23 Rookie of the Year

The Thunder rookie is getting a lot of attention.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Utah Jazz during the 2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League on July 5, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s easy to overreact to Summer League games in the NBA, and it appears that’s what’s happening in Rookie of the Year markets on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren put up 23 points and six blocks in Tuesday’s win over the Utah Jazz, sending fans into a frenzy. He’s now receiving the most money on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Rookie of the Year for the upcoming season.

Holmgren’s odds had already moved from +500 to +400 after the first half, and it appears they’ve stabilized there for now. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero are still getting more overall bets but Holmgren is commanding a third of the money coming in. Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been solid in Summer League as well, so it’s not surprising to see him get some action at +850.

