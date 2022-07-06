Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for women’s draw heading into semifinals

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin Thursday, July 7 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. Both matches will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The two matchups will feature No. 3 Ons Jabeur battling Tatjana Maria and No. 16 Simona Halep taking on No. 17 Elena Rybakina. Let’s take a look at where oddsmakers have the four slotted.

Odds to win women’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of semifinals (by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Simona Halep +110

Ons Jabeur +125

Elena Rybakina +500

Tatjana Maria +2800

Halep enters the semifinal as the favorite as she is just two victories away from claiming her third career Grand Slam championship. Her last one came at Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Serena Williams in the final round. Right behind her are Jabeur and Rybakina, who are playing in their first career Grand Slam semifinal. Bringing up the rear as a longshot is Maria, the only unranked competitor still standing in the women’s draw.

