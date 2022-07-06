Wimbledon 2022: Current title odds for men’s singles draw heading into semifinals

The Wimbledon men’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin Friday, July 8 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. All of the action is available to watch on ESPN.

The top two seeds entering the tournament remain in the mix to take home this year’s men’s singles title. On Friday, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will face No. 9 Cameron Norrie, while Nick Kyrgios takes on No. 2 Rafael Nadal. Let’s take a look at how oddsmakers are valuing each competitor left in the field to win it all.

Odds to win men’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of semifinals (by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Novak Djokovic -400

Rafael Nadal +600

Nick Kyrgios +600

Cameron Norrie +2500

Cameron Norrie has the unfortunate luck to face Wimbledon legend Djokovic, hence the oddsmakers’ grim outlook on his chance to win it all. Nadal and Kyrgios are tied at +600 to win, with Kyrgios interestingly getting -155 to win Friday’s match and Nadal at +120. Kyrgios has been drawing criticism for his lack of “gamesmanship” on the court, and could be out for vengeance after going unseeded into Wimbledon.

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers have Djokovic as the heavy favorite to win it all at -400. He’s won each of the last three — why not make it a fourth? Prior to the start of the tournament, he had -120 odds to win, and none of his performances through the quarterfinals have Vegas wavering.

