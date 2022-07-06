 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wimbledon women’s singles semifinals on Thursday, July 7

Wimbledon starts its semifinals on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By Nick Simon

Tennis: Wimbledon Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament is down to the semifinals, which begin Thursday, July 7 at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. Both matches will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The two matchups will feature No. 3 Ons Jabeur battling Tatjana Maria and No. 16 Simona Halep taking on No. 17 Elena Rybakina.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#3 Ons Jabeur (-800) vs. Tatjana Maria (+550), 8:30 a.m. ET
#16 Simona Halep (-340) vs. #17 Elena Rybakina (+260), 8:30 a.m. ET

How to live stream women’s semifinals

Ladies coverage will air all day on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

