Fantasy fallout: Impact of Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers have acquired former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. This is a relatively small price to pay for a quarterback, especially one who has seen the heights Mayfield has. Even though he’s had uneven play in the last three seasons, he could still prove to be a high-level starter in the NFL.

Fantasy football analysis: Baker Mayfield

Fantasy outlook for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield will have to fend off Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral to win the starting job but we can pencil him in to lead the depth chart for now. Mayfield has a great group of skill players in Carolina to work with, along with an offensive-minded coach who is using college philosophies Mayfield had plenty of success with. Given the chip on his shoulder, Mayfield could have a breakout season on the field. That’ll help boost his fantasy value. There will be accuracy issues for Mayfield but this could be the system which unlocks his talent. We’ve seen the flashes, but can Mayfield sustain it for an entire season?

How signing impacts D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey remains a high-level RB option in fantasy formats due to his volume, which might take a slight dip. Moore remains the team’s top receiver, although Anderson could see some more deep opportunities with Mayfield’s arm. The addition of the quarterback won’t do much to raise anyone’s fantasy value outright, but it makes Anderson a slightly better option behind Moore.