A’s SP Frankie Montas out indefinitely with shoulder inflammation

The Oakland Athletics said starting pitcher Frankie Montas will be out indefinitely with shoulder inflammation, although there is no structural damage to the muscle. That’s good news for Montas and the Athletics as the All-Star break approaches.

Montas MRI showed no structural issues in shoulder, Paparesta said. https://t.co/Qp18t9YKFH — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 6, 2022

While Montas hasn’t quite recaptured the greatness of his 2019 campaign where he went 9-2 with a 2.63 ERA, he’s been a solid pitcher for the Athletics. Montas started 32 games last season and finished 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA. This season, he’s got a 3.26 ERA in 17 starts.

With Montas out indefinitely, it could shake up his trade market ahead of the deadline. There’s always a market for starting pitching as contenders look to load up, so you can bet Montas will be a name to monitor. The Athletics are rebuilding and might want to cash in on their best asset, even with the injury. We’ll see how this ailment impacts his stock as the deadline nears.