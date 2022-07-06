Baker Mayfield heavy favorite to open as Panthers starting QB in 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers have made yet another move at quarterback, investing further in the 2018 NFL Draft class. The team traded for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, giving up a conditional 2024 draft pick to land the deal. Now, as the move becomes official, Mayfield has opened as the heavy favorite to start for the Panthers at quarterback in Week 1... against — yep, you guessed it — the Browns, with odds at -1200.

Sam Darnold is just behind him at +500 odds to start Week 1, and given the team’s financial investment in the fifth-year starter, it might be a bet worth considering. The Panthers will pay Darnold $18.858 million in the 2022 season after picking up his fifth-year option.

Panthers starting QB odds for 2022 NFL season

Baker Mayfield -1200

Sam Darnold +500

Matt Corral +5000

Jimmy Garoppolo +10000

