Opening odds for Baker Mayfield passing yards, TDs, INTs in 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers traded for QB Baker Mayfield looking to improve at the position, but Mayfield’s erratic nature over the course of his career makes him tough to bet on to definitively improve. Here’s a look at Mayfield’s props for the upcoming season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baker Mayfield 2022 season props

Passing yards: 3,800.5 (over -110, under -110)

Mayfield has only topped this total once, but he has missed some games and has not played a full 17-game season yet. If we assume he does play the full season, he should go over this mark despite being in a new offense with new weapons.

Passing TDs: 22.5 (over -120, under +100)

Even though he’s had his struggles, Mayfield finds the endzone through the air enough. He’s gone over this line in three out of four seasons and should hit the over once again in Carolina.

Interceptions (not available in NY) : 13.5 (over -110, under -110)

In four seasons, Mayfield has thrown 56 interceptions. That’s exactly 14 per season. However, he did have a ridiculous 21-interception campaign in 2019. There’s an easy over scenario where Mayfield is asked to do too much in Carolina and becomes reckless. The line right now is too low to take the under, so the over is the play here even if Mayfield is successful with the Panthers.

