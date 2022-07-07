What time does the 2022 NHL Draft start?

The 2022 NHL Draft is in July with the Montreal Canadiens set to have the No. 1 overall pick in their home arena. The season ended with a new champion being crowned, the Colorado Avalanche winning their first Cup since 2001 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The Canadiens will have a tough decision to make ahead of the draft. Let’s take a look at when the draft is expected to start.

2022 NHL Draft start time

Date: July 7-8

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Habs are picking between two top prospects: Shane Wright, a center out of the OHL with Kingston and Slovakian phenom Juraj Slafkovsky. Wright has been the top prospect at NHL Central Scouting for most of this draft cycle. He’s a center with good size and skill who should develop into a solid middle-six pivot down the line. Slafkovsky has a lot of hype due to his performances at the 2022 Olympics in China. He led the tournament with seven goals as a teenager.

Many scouts believe Wright is the safer pick but lacks No. 1 upside compared to previous top selections. Slafkovsky is more boom-bust but his ceiling is a power wing who can score 30-40 goals per season, a real game-breaker. Montreal has a need at center but Wright may not be the long-term option if the team is looking for a sure-fire top-sixer.