What time does the 2022 NHL Draft start?

We go over when the draft will get going on July 7-8 for the 2022 NHL Draft.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Director of Amateur Scouting Patrik Allvin of the Pittsburgh Penguins speaks to assistant general manager Jason Karmanos during rounds 2-7 of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at PPG Paints Arena on October 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 2020 NHL Draft was held virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Ryan Yorgen/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 NHL Draft is in July with the Montreal Canadiens set to have the No. 1 overall pick in their home arena. The season ended with a new champion being crowned, the Colorado Avalanche winning their first Cup since 2001 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The Canadiens will have a tough decision to make ahead of the draft. Let’s take a look at when the draft is expected to start.

2022 NHL Draft start time

Date: July 7-8
Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Habs are picking between two top prospects: Shane Wright, a center out of the OHL with Kingston and Slovakian phenom Juraj Slafkovsky. Wright has been the top prospect at NHL Central Scouting for most of this draft cycle. He’s a center with good size and skill who should develop into a solid middle-six pivot down the line. Slafkovsky has a lot of hype due to his performances at the 2022 Olympics in China. He led the tournament with seven goals as a teenager.

Many scouts believe Wright is the safer pick but lacks No. 1 upside compared to previous top selections. Slafkovsky is more boom-bust but his ceiling is a power wing who can score 30-40 goals per season, a real game-breaker. Montreal has a need at center but Wright may not be the long-term option if the team is looking for a sure-fire top-sixer.

