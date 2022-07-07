How to watch 2022 NHL Draft via live stream

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8. The first round will be Thursday night before Rounds 2-7 on Friday afternoon.

The Canadiens finished last in the standings and were fortunate enough to be awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery a few months ago. The Habs will have a tough decision ahead, picking between the two top prospects. Here we’ll go over how you can live stream the draft in both the U.S. and Canada.

2022 NHL Draft live stream

Date: July 7-8

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

First round start time: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 7

Rounds 2-7 start time: 11 a.m. ET, Friday, July 8

Live stream: ESPN+, SN Now (in Canada)

TV channel: ESPN, NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Montreal will be looking at one of two prospects — either Kingston C Shane Wright or Slovakian W Juraj Slafkovsky. Wright has been the most likely to go No. 1 overall for just about the entire draft cycle. Slafkovsky was able to climb boards due to his performances in international play against tough competition.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, Wright is the favorite to go No. 1 overall at -200. Slafkovsky is up to +115 to go with the first pick after many believed Wright would be the sure-fire pick. TSN’s Bob McKenzie released his mock draft last week and had Slafkovsky going first overall. Bobby Margarita is rarely wrong when he’s predicting who will go No. 1 and he’s easily the most plugged in NHL reporter out there. That isn’t to say he won’t be wrong. His track record is eye-opening, though.