Complete order of first round in 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft is set for July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Canadiens will select first in their home arena after winning the lottery back in May. There’s another impressive crop of prospects headlined by Kingston center Shane Wright and Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky. Let’s take a look at the full order for the first round with some notes.

The Blue Jackets acquired the No. 6 pick from the Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones trade.

The Sabres acquired the Golden Knights pick at No. 16 as part of the Jack Eichel deal. Buffalo also has the No. 28 pick via the Panthers in the Sam Reinhart deal.

The Ducks acquired the Bruins pick at No. 22 as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade.

The Canadiens also have the No. 26 pick via the Flames in the Tyler Toffoli deal.

The Jets have the Rangers pick at No. 30 as part of the deal for Andrew Copp.

The Coyotes have the Avalanche pick at No. 32 as part of the deal for goalie Darcy Kuemper. Arizona also has pick No. 27 via the Canadiens as part of the Christian Dvorak deal, a pick Montreal acquired as part of compensation for losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Carolina Hurricanes via offer sheet.

2022 NHL Draft first round

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Los Angeles Kings

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)