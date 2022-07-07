Complete order of first round in 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft is set for July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Canadiens will select first in their home arena after winning the lottery back in May. There’s another impressive crop of prospects headlined by Kingston center Shane Wright and Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky. Let’s take a look at the full order for the first round with some notes.
The Blue Jackets acquired the No. 6 pick from the Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones trade.
The Sabres acquired the Golden Knights pick at No. 16 as part of the Jack Eichel deal. Buffalo also has the No. 28 pick via the Panthers in the Sam Reinhart deal.
The Ducks acquired the Bruins pick at No. 22 as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade.
The Canadiens also have the No. 26 pick via the Flames in the Tyler Toffoli deal.
The Jets have the Rangers pick at No. 30 as part of the deal for Andrew Copp.
The Coyotes have the Avalanche pick at No. 32 as part of the deal for goalie Darcy Kuemper. Arizona also has pick No. 27 via the Canadiens as part of the Christian Dvorak deal, a pick Montreal acquired as part of compensation for losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Carolina Hurricanes via offer sheet.
2022 NHL Draft first round
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Los Angeles Kings
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)