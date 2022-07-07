Which team had the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft?

The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET and will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. The festivities will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The host Montreal Canadiens will have the No. 1 overall pick, giving their fans an opportunity to get a glimpse of their future firsthand. Following a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens bottomed out with a league-worst 22-49-11 record this past season. As a result, the team was entered into the NHL draft lottery in May with 25.5% odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick and won. All signs point towards the Habs drafting top-rated prospect Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL.

While we await Montreal to make its first selection, we’ll look back to the No. 1 overall pick of last year’s draft.

2021 NHL Draft results

Who had first overall pick in 2021?

The Buffalo Sabres had the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft and selected defenceman Owen Power from the University of Michigan.

The Mississisauga, ON, native elected to return to Ann Arbor, MI, to play his sophomore season before making his professional debut with the franchise in April. Through eight games, he recorded two goals and an assist.