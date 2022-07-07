Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA TOUR is in North Berwick, Scotland this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club for the first-ever co-sponsored event for the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. One week ahead of the Open Championship just up the road at St. Andrews, the largest pro golf organizers have now partnered on this event going forward as part of a “strategic alliance” that grows even deeper with the threat of the LIV Golf league continually looming.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. Full coverage will be available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of featured and marquee groups, as well as key holes for all 160 players.

Four of those players were last minute additions from the LIV Tour, as they received an injunction allowing them to compete in this event only while the status of LIV players that have defected from both the PGA and DP World Tours is established in arbitration. But the addition of last week’s LIV Portland winner Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui, and Ian Poulter did not take any spots away, as the Scottish Open chose to keep all 156 regular spots for exempt players, and simply added four more for the court-ordered additions.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Scottish Open on Friday.