Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Genesis Scottish Open

The PGA TOUR is in North Berwick, Scotland this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club for the first-ever co-sponsored event for the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. One week ahead of the Open Championship just up the road at St. Andrews, the largest pro golf organizers have now partnered on this event going forward as part of a “strategic alliance” that grows even deeper with the threat of the LIV Golf league continually looming.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. Full coverage will be available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of featured and marquee groups, as well as key holes for all 160 players.
Four of those players were last minute additions from the LIV Tour, as they received an injunction allowing them to compete in this event only while the status of LIV players that have defected from both the PGA and DP World Tours is established in arbitration. But the addition of last week’s LIV Portland winner Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui, and Ian Poulter did not take any spots away, as the Scottish Open chose to keep all 156 regular spots for exempt players, and simply added four more for the court-ordered additions.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Scottish Open on Friday.
2022 Scottish Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Branden Grace
|Ian Poulter
|2:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Jaekyeong Lee
|2:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Matt Wallace
|Thomas Detry
|2:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Harold Varner III
|Cameron Young
|Daniel Gavins
|2:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|James Morrison
|Jordan L Smith
|2:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Rickie Fowler
|Padraig Harrington
|2:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Brandon Stone
|Connor Syme
|2:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Billy Horschel
|Sungjae Im
|Ryan Fox
|2:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Thomas Bjørn
|Marcus Kinhult
|2:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Xander Schauffele
|Min Woo Lee
|Robert MacIntyre
|3:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Kalle Samooja
|Marcus Armitage
|3:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Will Zalatoris
|3:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Marc Leishman
|John Catlin
|3:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Justin Thomas
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Watney
|Nacho Elvira
|Thriston Lawrence
|3:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Francesco Molinari
|3:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Jorge Campillo
|Joachim B Hansen
|3:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Si Woo Kim
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|3:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Francesco Laporta
|Jeff Winther
|3:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Henrik Stenson
|Danny Willett
|3:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Richie Ramsay
|Andrea Pavan
|Antoine Rozner
|3:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Matt Kuchar
|Alex Noren
|Adri Arnaus
|4:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|David Law
|Jack Senior
|4:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthew NeSmith
|David Horsey
|Joakim Lagergren
|4:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Masahiro Kawamura
|4:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Wil Besseling
|Maverick Antcliff
|4:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Edoardo Molinari
|Bio Kim
|7:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Nino Bertasio
|Sean Crocker
|7:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Justin Harding
|Adrian Otaegui
|7:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Smalley
|Jamie Donaldson
|Rikard Karlberg
|7:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Kirk
|David Lipsky
|Jason Scrivener
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Harris English
|Aaron Rai
|Victor Perez
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Joohyung Kim
|7:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Luke Donald
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|7:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Scott Hend
|Andy Sullivan
|8:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Joaquin Niemann
|Haotong Li
|Ewen Ferguson
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Palmer
|Charley Hoffman
|Ashun Wu
|8:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|8:15 AM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Johannes Veerman
|8:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|Cameron Smith
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Joel Dahmen
|Mikko Korhonen
|8:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Justin Rose
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|8:35 AM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Steven Brown
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Corey Conners
|Adrian Meronk
|Dean Burmester
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Keith Mitchell
|Jonathan Caldwell
|Daniel van Tonder
|8:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Alexander Björk
|Grant Forrest
|8:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sami Valimaki
|9:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Garrick Higgo
|Stephen Gallacher
|9:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Gary Woodland
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Guido Migliozzi
|9:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Wyndham Clark
|Chris Wood
|Matthieu Pavon
|9:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Mito Pereira
|Shubhankar Sharma
|9:25 AM
|Tee #1
|Doug Ghim
|Callum Tarren
|Jazz Janewattananond
|9:25 AM
|Tee #10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Matthew Jordan
|9:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Marc Warren
|Matthew Southgate