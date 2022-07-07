Breaking down the weather forecast for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed back to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this week for the 2022 Quaker State 400 Cup Series event. It’s the second-year back for the event after taking a long hiatus between the 2011-2020 NASCAR seasons, but there was no slowing down for Kurt Busch, who won the event in 2009 and ‘10 before winning once more in 2021.

There could be some trouble as the races progress through the weekend, unfortunately, as there’s a probability for thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will play host to the practice and qualifying events for the weekend, in addition to the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. Should any events get delayed and the weekend push into Monday, there are more thunderstorms set for the afternoon.

Below we’ll take a look full look at the day-by-day weather projections for the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, July 9

Hi 90°, Low 73°: Partly sunny with 80% chance of rain, 48% chance probability of thunderstorms

9 a.m. — Practice Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series

10:05 a.m. — Qualifying Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series

11 a.m. — Practice Quaker State 400, Cup Series

11:35 a.m. — Qualifying Quaker State 400 Alsco Uniforms, Cup Series

5 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series

Sunday, July 10

Hi 84°, Low 70°: Mostly cloudy with a 48% chance of rain, 29% chance of thunderstorms

3 p.m. — Quaker State 400, Cup Series