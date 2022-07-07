USA vs. Jamaica live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The CONCACAF W Championship is underway as the first set of matches kicked off on July 4. The United States Women’s National Team got off to a great start with a 3-0 win over Haiti, and they’ll now look to log a win over the Jamaica WNT on Thursday evening.

If you’re looking to watch the match, you won’t be able to find it on any network or cable television, but a livestream will be ready available on Paramount+. The contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

USA vs. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Live stream: Paramount+

The American women currently lead Group A, tied on points with Jamaica but holding the goal differential tiebreaker. The USWNT recorded a win over Haiti without much trouble, as Alex Morgan bagged a brace in the first half with goals in the 16th and 23rd minutes. Margaret Purce added a third in the 84th minute as the Americans cruised to a strong start in W Championship play.

Jamaica pulled off an upset with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in their first outing on Monday, thanks to an eighth-minute goal from forward Khadija Shaw. Jamaica, ranked No. 56 in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, played largely on the back foot against El Tri Femenil, as the Mexican side controlled 66 percent of possession and narrowly outshot the Jamaican women 13-12 overall.

History favors the Americans in this series, with their last meeting ending in a 4-0 win for the USWNT. The last time they met in the CONCACAF W Championship was in the 2018 semifinal, when the USA steamrolled the Jamaicans with a 6-0 win as both Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath scored a brace.