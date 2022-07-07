USA vs. Jamaica start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The United States Women’s National Team is off to a strong start in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, grabbing a 3-0 win over Haiti in their opening match of the group stage. Now sitting on top of Group A thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker, they’ll meet the Jamaica Women’s National Team on Thursday evening as they look to widen the gap in the table between the two sides.

The USWNT will take on the Jamaica WNT on Thursday, July 7 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. The contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch via livestream on Paramount+. There will be no regular television broadcast for this one, so if you’re looking to watch you’ll have to go the livestream route.

The American women got off to a good start with their win over Haiti on Monday, July 4. Alex Morgan bagged two goals in the first half to give the USWNT a solid lead heading into halftime, while Margaret Purce added a third goal late in the second half to help lift the Americans to a 3-0 win. They sit at the top of Group A, tied on points with Jamaica, but hold the first tiebreaker with a +3 goal differential.

The last time these two sides met was in June of 2021 during an international friendly, and the Americans came out on top with a 4-0 win. Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan, Margaret Purce, and Alex Morgan all got on the score sheet as the USWNT dominated every aspect of the contest, outshooting the Jamaicans 19-3 overall, and 9-0 on target.

Jamaica logged a 1-0 upset win over Mexico in their opening match of the W Championship, thanks to an early goal in the eighth minute from forward Khadija Shaw. They held the Mexican women at bay, keeping them off the score sheet for the last 82-plus minutes while only controlling 34 percent of possession throughout the game.

The USWNT will look to log their second straight win as they hope to stay on top of the table in Group A. If Jamaica can pull off another upset win, that would catapult them to the top of the table with six points and just one game left to play in the group stage.