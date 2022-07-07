How to watch Mexico v. Haiti in CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying

The CONCACAF W Championship got underway earlier this week as each team has played one of their three games in the group stage. Mexico, No. 26 in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, got off to a rocky start after dropping a 1-0 result to No. 51 ranked Jamaica in their first outing. They’ll look to get back on track as they face off against Haiti on Thursday night.

The Mexico WNT will take on the Haiti WNT on Thursday, July 7 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. The match is slated for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff, but there won’t be a television broadcast in the United States. If you’re looking to watch this group stage match, you’re in luck, because a livestream will be available on Paramount+ as the streaming service will be showing every game in the CONCACAF W Championship.

Mexico v. Haiti

Date: Thursday, July 7

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: No TV

Livestream: Paramount+

The Mexico WNT will look to stay competitive after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their opening match of the group stage. After missing the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, they’re looking to qualify for their fourth-ever appearance ahead of the 2023 WWC in Australia and New Zealand. They currently sit in third place in Group A, behind USA and Jamaica. They’re tied on points with Haiti, both teams with zero, but they hold the first tiebreaker with a -1 goal differential.

The loss brings an end to Mexico’s 10-game unbeaten streak, dating back to September of 2021 when they went on to win nine and draw one through that stretch across all competitions. Their last loss before Jamaica came at the hands of the USWNT, when the Americans recorded a pair of 4-0 friendly wins in July of 2021.

Haiti got off to a rough start as well, as the No. 60 ranked side ran into the No. 1 ranked USA in their opening match, suffering a 3-0 defeat. USWNT striker Alex Morgan knocked in two goals in the first half, while Margaret Purce added the icing on the cake for the Americans with a third goal late in the second half.

The last time these two sides met was in 2018 during the group stage of the Central American and Caribbean Games, and the Mexico WNT left with a 3-0 win as they went on to win the entire tournament for their second time.