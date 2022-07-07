Tracking every pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft will hold the first round on Thursday, July 7, starting at 7 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Montreal Canadiens have the first pick in the draft and Kingston C Shane Wright has the best odds to go No. 1 at -195. That number has moved a decent amount in favor of Juraj Slafkovsky, who is behind Wright at +105 to go first overall. It’s a weird situation with Wright being favored but Slafkovsky almost at even odds to go to the Habs. Either way, we’ll find out soon.

We had a big trade earlier in the day Thursday with the Blackhawks sending LW Alex DeBrincat to the Senators for a package of picks, including the No. 7 overall selection in tonight’s draft. The Hawks had initially traded the No. 6 pick prior to last season to acquire Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets. Chicago gets back into the top 10 in this draft and has a chance to add an impact player again as part of a rebuild.

Below we’ll be tracking all the picks from the first round on Thursday night.

2022 NHL Draft tracker: First round

1. Montreal Canadiens — Juraj Slafkovsky, RW, Slovakia

2. New Jersey Devils — Simon Nemec, D, Slovakia

3. Arizona Coyotes — Logan Cooley, C, USDP

