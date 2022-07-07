Tracking every pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft will hold the first round on Thursday, July 7, starting at 7 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Montreal Canadiens have the first pick in the draft and Kingston C Shane Wright has the best odds to go No. 1 at -195. That number has moved a decent amount in favor of Juraj Slafkovsky, who is behind Wright at +105 to go first overall. It’s a weird situation with Wright being favored but Slafkovsky almost at even odds to go to the Habs. Either way, we’ll find out soon.
We had a big trade earlier in the day Thursday with the Blackhawks sending LW Alex DeBrincat to the Senators for a package of picks, including the No. 7 overall selection in tonight’s draft. The Hawks had initially traded the No. 6 pick prior to last season to acquire Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets. Chicago gets back into the top 10 in this draft and has a chance to add an impact player again as part of a rebuild.
Below we’ll be tracking all the picks from the first round on Thursday night.
2022 NHL Draft tracker: First round
1. Montreal Canadiens — Juraj Slafkovsky, RW, Slovakia
2. New Jersey Devils — Simon Nemec, D, Slovakia
3. Arizona Coyotes — Logan Cooley, C, USDP
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Chicago Blackhawks (from Ottawa Senators)
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Los Angeles Kings
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)