2022 NHL Draft trade rumors: Tracking latest news, picks traded on draft day

The 2022 NHL Draft will hold the first round on Thursday, July 7, with Rounds 2-7 on Friday starting at 11 a.m. ET. The first round starts at 7 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Montreal Canadiens have the first pick in the draft, which doesn’t really feature a generational talent (though you never know). The Habs will likely be selecting between two prospects: Shane Wright and Juraj Slafkovsky. Wright is out of the OHL and is a true center. Slafkovsky is a power wing from Slovakia.

So far we’ve already had some big news on the trade front prior to the draft. Below we’re going to be tracking every deal from the first round on Thursday night.

2022 NHL Draft trade rumors

Blackhawks-Senators

The Hawks shipped LW Alex DeBrincat to the Sens in exchange for a three-pick package which includes the No. 7 overall pick in the draft tonight. DeBrincat is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. He will make $6.4 million this upcoming season before needing a new contract. There’s a chance the Sens sign DeBrincat to an extension once the calendar flips on the new NHL year.

Rangers-Avalanche

The Avs traded for Rangers backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev, giving up two third-round picks (one in 2023) and a fifth-round pick in Thursday’s draft. Georgiev is a restricted free agent once the calendar flips, so he’ll need to a new deal. Colorado is expected to get a deal done after reports of goalie Darcy Kuemper leaving via free agency. Kuemper just helped the Avs win the Cup and could command a large salary.