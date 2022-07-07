 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg via live online stream.

By David Fucillo and Elyse.brown
Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Spielberg, Styria, Austria this weekend for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET with the sprint qualifying running at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be two practice runs and a Friday qualifying you can watch as well. The first practice runs on Friday start at 7:30 a.m. prior to the first qualifying run and the Saturday practice starts at 6:30 a.m. before the sprint qualifying at 10:30 a.m.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -110, followed by Charles Leclerc at +220. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +900.

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 8th, 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Practice 2: Saturday, July 9th, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and sprint qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Here’s a look at the list of odds to win this week’s F1 event.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix, opening odds

Driver Winner Top-6
Driver Winner Top-6
Max Verstappen -110 -550
Charles Leclerc +220 -550
Carlos Sainz +900 -450
Lewis Hamilton +1200 -450
Sergio Perez +1300 -360
George Russell +1900 -360
Lando Norris +13000 +150
Fernando Alonso +13000 +145
Valtteri Bottas +15000 +500
Pierre Gasly +25000 +400
Esteban Ocon +25000 +210
Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +1200
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +400
Sebastian Vettel +50000 +1000
Mick Schumacher +50000 +3500
Lance Stroll +50000 +6500
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +750
Guanyu Zhou +50000 +3500
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +1200
Alexander Albon +90000 +20000

