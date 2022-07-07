 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Austrian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

This weekend, Formula 1 is headed to Spielberg, Austria for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The event is set for Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. ET, but there will be plenty of action ahead of time, including practices on Friday and Saturday.

Max Verstappen will look to claim his fourth win in the event, which would have him taking the lead for most wins by a single driver. He started from the pole position in 2021 and finished with a time of 1:23:54.543, followed by Valtteri Bottas (+17.973) and Lando Norris (+20.019).

Verstappen is the favorite to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -120 to win. Charles Leclerc is just behind him at +250, followed by Carlos Sains (+800) and Sergio Perez (+1100).

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 8th, 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU
Practice 2: Saturday, July 9th, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and sprint qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Driver Car # Manufacturer
Max Verstappen 1 RBPT
Daniel Ricciardo 3 Mercedes
Lando Norris 4 Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel 5 Mercedes
Nicholas Latifi 6 Mercedes
Pierre Gasly 10 RBPT
Sergio Pérez 11 RBPT
Fernando Alonso 14 Renault
Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
Lance Stroll 18 Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen 20 Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda 22 RBPT
Alexander Albon 23 Mercedes
Guanyu Zhou 24 Ferrari
Esteban Ocon 31 Renault
Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
Mick Schumacher 47 Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 Ferrari
George Russell 63 Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas 77 Ferrari

