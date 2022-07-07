F1 practice start time: When the Austrian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

This weekend, Formula 1 is headed to Spielberg, Austria for the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. The event is set for Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. ET, but there will be plenty of action ahead of time, including practices on Friday and Saturday.

Max Verstappen will look to claim his fourth win in the event, which would have him taking the lead for most wins by a single driver. He started from the pole position in 2021 and finished with a time of 1:23:54.543, followed by Valtteri Bottas (+17.973) and Lando Norris (+20.019).

Verstappen is the favorite to win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -120 to win. Charles Leclerc is just behind him at +250, followed by Carlos Sains (+800) and Sergio Perez (+1100).

How to watch practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 8th, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Practice 2: Saturday, July 9th, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Friday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and sprint qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.