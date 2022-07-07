Breaking down the weather forecast for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula One is heading into the 11th race of the 2022 season which will take place in Spielberg, Austria. This Grand Prix takes place on The Red Bull Ring circuit, owned by Red Bull. It consists of 71 laps for a total of 306.452 km (190.42 miles). There will be qualifying on Friday and a sprint qualifying on Saturday to determine the race order on Sunday. Red Bull Racing’s own, Max Verstappen, has dominated this race in recent years winning three of the last four races here.

The weather obviously plays a huge factor in Formula One on race day but also during qualifying and practice rounds. Heading into the weekend it looks like a cloudy weekend but the track should be dry for Friday’s qualifying, Saturday’s sprint qualifying, and the race on Sunday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in Spielberg, Austria with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 8

Hi 74°, Low 55°: Partly cloudy, chance of rain 25%

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Saturday, July 9

Hi 74°, Low 55°: Partly sunny, chance of rain 1%

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 2

10:30 a.m. ET: Sprint Qualifying

Sunday, July 10

Hi 71°, Low 53°: Mostly sunny with some clouds, chance of rain 1%

9:00 a.m. ET: Austria Grand Prix (71 laps, 190.42 miles)